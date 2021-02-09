Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In A Cheeky Bikini While Posing Near A Waterfall

Jade Grobler heated up her Instagram feed with a new smoking-hot update on Monday, February 8, giving her followers plenty to see and talk about. The South African-born model flashed her perky booty in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination as she enjoyed a day in nature.

The photo showed the social media star standing in front of a small body of water. Beautiful natural rock formations with mossy patches and a waterfall comprised her picturesque background.

Jade posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot. She stood barefoot on a rock with her legs slightly parted. The babe let her arms hang on her side as she gazed at nature’s beauty. Though her beautiful face was not visible in the snap, several viewers seemed content with her cheeky display. Many of them expressed their thoughts in the comments.

The influencer sported an all-green two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bodacious curves. From what was visible of the top, it had narrow straps that went over her shoulders for support, with another pair of straps secured around her back. However, the front part of the bathing suit was seen in another Instagram post. It featured triangle-style cups and had a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. It also had silver O-rings that connected the straps to the top.

She sported matching bottoms that had a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach. The waistband clung to her waist, highlighting her slender hips, and high leg cuts elongated her lean legs. The thong displayed a tantalizing look at her pert derrière.

Jade left her blond locks down with the long strands falling on her back. Her hair looked damp from swimming. As per the previous picture, she wore minimal jewelry with her scanty ensemble. The hottie sported a double black string necklace with a small turtle pendant, a thin bracelet, and rings.

Instead of forming her thoughts into words, she dropped an emoji in the caption of the post. According to the geotag, she was at the Gorge Falls, located on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Her latest share gained over 20,700 likes and more than 190 comments in less than a day. Jade’s fans and followers from all over the globe took to the comments section, dropping emoji and various messages. A lot of her admirers told her how hot she looked. Other fans raved about her sheer display of skin.

“Thank you for this. It is just what I needed today,” a follower commented.

“You are flawless and so beautiful!” gushed another fan.

“Any man would be so lucky to have you as his girlfriend,” added a third admirer.