Ellie O’Donnell Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Sexy White Lingerie

Ellie O’Donnell took to Instagram on Monday, February 8, to share a sizzling-hot snapshot with her 1.2 million followers. The English model is well-known for showing off her fantastic figure in sexy outfits, and this update was no different. She looked incredibly sexy in a Lounge Underwear lingerie set, which did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Ellie rocked an all-white bra-and-panty combo, which complemented her tanned complexion. The bra boasted classic balconette cups made of soft fabric. Although the cups were made of semi-sheer material, it was thick enough to cover her buxom curves. The undergarment had a deep neckline and showcased an ample amount of her décolletage. The underwire pushed her breasts upward and enhanced her cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed all over the piece.

She sported matching panties made of the same fabric. The front sat a few inches below her navel, which helped accentuate her taut stomach and abs. The waistband clung to her midsection, emphasizing her slender hips, and the high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin along her thighs. The light-colored underwear made her flawlessly bronze tan pop.

Ellie was photographed indoors in her scanty intimates. The area was well-lit, possibly by artificial lights. The lighting condition made her skin look glowing in the shot.

In the photo, the ODolls Collections co-founder posed by sitting on her legs on a gray cushioned chair filled with throw pillows. She angled her body slightly to the side and placed her left hand on her knee. Meanwhile, she tugged at her panties with her other hand as she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression. The wall in the background was a nice contrast to her complexion.

Ellie wore her highlighted blond hair in a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle. She left its long strands falling on her back and over her shoulder with the ends grazing her bust. She accessorized with a gold bangle and a ring.

In the caption, the influencer mentioned the upcoming “Valentine’s Day.” She also tagged Lounge Underwear in the caption and the picture.

Since being published on the social media site, the new addition has received more than 22,500 likes and over 240 comments. Many of her avid supporters added compliments and praise in the comments section. Countless other admirers were seemingly speechless. Instead, they chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“You are extremely beautiful! My favorite doll,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow! Goddess. You are so flawless and sexy!! Too much heat,” gushed another admirer.

“What exquisite beauty. Your parents must be proud,” wrote another follower.