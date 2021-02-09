Bella Hadid Flaunts Perky Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Steamy Bathroom Selfie: ‘Palestinian And Dutch’

Bella Hadid wowed her fans today with a sexy new Instagram update. The supermodel rocked a sexy bikini set that showcased her bodacious curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the first snap, Bella was dressed in scanty swimwear inside a bathroom, standing in front of a mirror. She posed in the middle of the frame, popping her hip to the side. She held her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device above her shoulder. The babe raised her other hand to run some fingers through her hair while gazing into the screen as she took the picture.

The second and fourth pics showed Bella touching the side of her head while also holding her locks in place. The next photo featured the American socialite in an identical posture, with her phone covering half of her face. In the last image, Bella took a close-up selfie. She held her phone away from her face to get the best angle. She pouted her lips and looked straight into the camera.

Bella sported a dark blue bikini top that was seemingly made of denim-like material. It had triangle-style cups that were cut so small they failed to cover the entirety of her shapely breasts. Notably, a hint of her tan lines across her bust was visible. The plunging neckline allowed her to showcase an ample amount of her cleavage, while the thin straps went behind her neck for support. The garment was also adorned with small cowrie shells.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The thong consisted of a V-shaped fabric that covered the necessary bits. The waistline sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her toned midsection, particularly her flat tummy. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her slender hips, as well as her lean thighs. The straps that made up the waistband helped emphasize her small waist.

Bella wore her brunette hair down and opted for a wavy hairstyle, letting the strands fall over her right shoulder and down her back. She sported several accessories with her sexy ensemble. However, she left her neck bare as not to distract her fans too much. She wore gold bangles, a watch, and a ring.

In the caption, the internet personality mentioned her ethnic background.

The brand new social media share earned more than 1.9 million likes and upward of 7,200 comments in just a few hours after going live. Some of her avid online supporters, including famous internet personalities, flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest eye-catching uploads.

“My heart stopped,” a fan wrote.

“You are glowing,” commented another follower.

“Wow! Your eyes and your freckles, too,” gushed a third admirer.