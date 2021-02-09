Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Curves In An Iridescent Bikini Top And Skintight Pants

Chloe showed off her shiny outfit from multiple different angles.

Chloe Bailey’s star is shining really bright right now, and her latest look reflected its luminosity. She dazzled her Instagram followers by rocking a sexy outfit with a metallic sheen.

The 22-year-old recording artist continued to up her Instagram game by flaunting her phenomenal figure in a revealing ensemble crafted out of stretchy iridescent fabric. The material resembled the green nacre of an abalone shell. By choosing a video format to show off her look, Chloe allowed her fans to see how it reflected the light and appeared to change colors. As she moved, parts of her shiny top and bottoms seemed to switch between shades of green, gold, pink, and purple.

The Grown-ish star sported a classic triangle string bikini top with long ties around the neck and back. The piece superbly showcased her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms were a pair of leggings that clung tightly to her lower half, displaying her voluptuous derriere to perfection. Her eye-catching ensemble also showed off her thick thighs and toned tummy.

Chloe wore her long locs styled in an elegant updo. Her video was filmed in front of a white wall and closed door. The soundtrack that she chose for the footage was a snippet of the song “I. Pink Toes” by Childish Gambino ft. Jhene Aiko. She used the tune’s repetition of the words “rainbows, sunshine,” seemingly in reference to her look’s colors and glow.

Chloe gave her viewers a good look at the back of her outfit by posing with her arms outstretched in front of her and her peachy posterior angled toward the camera. She looked back at its lens with her lips sensually parted. She got closer to the camera when showing off the front of her ensemble.

The “Do It” hitmaker tried out a number of different poses throughout her fun and flirty video. In one shot, she turned around, placed her hands on the door frame, and popped her booty out. In another, she provocatively cocked her hip and placed one hand behind her head. She also treated her viewers to a few pretty pouts and stunning smiles.

Her modeling footage has amassed over half a million likes, and the Chloe x Halle singer received a torrent of praise from her IG audience.

“Tuned in like it’s TV,” read one message left in the comments section of her post.

“Sell me your bath water,” begged another admirer.

A number of commenters opined that her look was giving off major mermaid vibes, and one fan suggested that she should be cast in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid alongside her younger sibling, Halle.

“Very much giving me under the sea BABY!!! And that’s on Ariel!!!!” read one comment.

“Ariel was the youngest sister, why not make her real sister her older sister?” another Instagrammer added.