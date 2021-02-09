WWE News: Top Official Says Company Is Working On Recruiting Cardi B & Other Big-Name Celebrities

Bad Bunny is expected to become a regular fixture on WWE television in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37, but he isn’t the only popular rapper that the company wants to work with moving forward. In a recent interview with Forbes, WWE’s president Nick Khan revealed that they want to bring in Cardi B.

According to Khan, the company is making a push to bring in more younger viewers, and big-name celebrities could attract that audience.

He also stated that now is the perfect time for the promotion to recruit the celebrities they want to work with. Furthermore, they’ll be doing what they can to encourage Cardi and co. to step into the ring in the near future.

“Obviously, there is no touring right now, so the ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be—and you’re going to see a lot of him—I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour. That’s going to be a continual effort, so we’re always going to watch Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved.”

Khan went on to say that the “bulk of concert money is made in the summertime.” Since there likely won’t be any tours this summer due to the pandemic, the executive is hopeful that the promotion will be able to take advantage of the availability of some top artists.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The president also noted that the promotion wants to pursue a variety of musicians, suggesting that fans can expect to see more than just Bunny and Cardi appear on their screens in the coming months.

Cardi might also be interested considering that she’s a fan of the product. As Ringside News documented last month, the rapper recently rediscovered pro wrestling after not watching it for a long time. Since then, she has expressed her admiration for Sasha Banks and Carmella.

Banks has since reciprocated the positive sentiment and the pair have had some well-documented exchanges on social media. Should Cardi join the promotion, it’s possible that she’ll be put into a program with “The Boss.”

Cardi and Bunny aren’t the only two celebrities who have been linked with a move to the wrestling corporation this week. As Sportskeeda noted, Bow Wow took to Twitter on Monday and talked about his desire to become a WWE superstar following the release of his next album. The rapper stated that it’s been his dream since childhood and he wants to make it a reality.