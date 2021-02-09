Vale Genta Sizzles In A Thong While Showing Off Her Derriere From Multiple Angles In A ‘Miami Dump’

Vale shared some photos from her stay a luxury hotel in South Beach.

Vale Genta fit right in with the sexy Miami Beach crowd while staying at a luxury resort in the Florida city. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a thong bikini, and she kicked off the week by giving her 1.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse inside her sunny winter getaway.

Vale, 23, revealed that the images included in her photo dump were taken at the upscale Mondrian South Beach hotel. In a few of the shots, she rocked a burnt orange two-piece. The swimsuit’s earthy color complemented her glowing tan. Her bottoms were a thong with a high triangular back, string sides without ties, and a front that dipped down low. Her top boasted an on-trend style with a rectangular front that mimicked the shape of a bandeau. However, it had a string back connected to its skinny shoulder straps.

Vale accessorized with a few silver rings and a pair of coordinating dangle earrings with small hoops and cross charms. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves with only a small amount of curl.

In her first pic, the petite model stood on a high balcony with a glass railing. She had a scenic view of the ocean and the distant Miami skyline. Vale posed sideways with her peachy derriere slightly angled toward the camera. She playfully popped her right knee up, pressing her lower calf against the side of her left knee. She arched her back, leaned her head back, and turned her neck so that she could give the camera a big smile. Her pose accentuated the curves of her bared derriere while also showcasing her tiny waist.

Vale kept her right foot raised up off the ground in her second photo, but now its sole — and her backside — were facing the camera. She appeared to be gazing down at the boats on the glittering water below. The view her followers got to enjoy included a glimpse of her thigh gap and her toned glutes.

In a selfie snapped inside her room, Vale shared a better look at the front of her swimsuit. The setting sun provided the pic’s lighting, bathing everything in orange. The back of her body faced the golden rays flooding in through the windows, which made her hair and round posterior appear to glow.

In her caption, Vale revealed that she enjoyed the eats and the scenery during her stay at the Mondrian. As for her followers, they enjoyed the views in her vacation pics.

“No better view than you,” read one response to her post.

“Imagine looking this fine. You are pure art,” wrote another fan.

“Such a gorgeous smile and vibe you put out! Love it,” a third admirer gushed.

“That booty,” read a fourth message that included a heart emoji.