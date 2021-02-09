WWE Rumors: No Companies Have Shown Interest In Signing Recently Released Superstar

Zelina Vega, who now goes by the name Thea Trinidad, was released from her WWE contract last year. The former superstar’s 90-day non-compete is set to come to an end, which will allow her to join any other wrestling promotion in the world. However, it is being reported that none have expressed an interest in signing the 30-year-old.

Citing a report from the paywall-only Fightful Select, Ringside News noted that she has yet to hold discussions with another promotion. The article noted that this could all change at a later date, but for now, it’s unlikely that she’ll jump straight to a rival promotion. Of course, this could all change when she’s officially eligible to compete elsewhere.

The latest update didn’t provide any reasons for the lack of interest in acquiring Trinidad’s services. As Ringside News pointed out, she has a proven track record as a useful mouthpiece and in-ring talent, which would hypothetically make her an asset to any company. She’s also a popular Twitch user whose audience would likely tune-in to any television show that she’s featured on.

At the same time, she has also been known to be unapologetic and outspoken. She was reportedly released by WWE after criticizing the recent edict which prohibits performers from using third-party platforms. The ruling led to Trinidad speaking her mind and calling for pro wrestlers to be unionized, which supposedly didn’t sit too well with Vince McMahon and other officials.

Trinidad seemed interested in continuing with her wrestling career following her release, too. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, she released a statement in which she described sports entertainment as her “first love” and assured fans that she’ll bounce back.

“I’m sad and I’m completely heartbroken. Obviously, this isn’t the last that you are gonna see of me…I love you all though and I’m really really thankful to every single one of you. If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, so be it. I’m still thankful, I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken because doing this, being a wrestler is all I ever wanted to do. I don’t really know what to say, there’s so many things I want to say but I don’t know how.”

Many fans want to see Trinidad in the ring again, but at least she’s kept them entertained on social media during her hiatus. In addition to being a Twitch streamer, she is also a keen cosplayer with a passion for sharing her hobby with her admirers.