‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Matt James Gets Visits From Tyler Cameron & A Surprising New Contestant

The Bachelor spoilers for Episode 6 of Matt James’ season reveal that some familiar faces will be popping up. Monday’s show marks the mid-way point of this journey and it seems he’ll have some tough decisions to make.

According to ABC, there will be some rough moments between rivals along with a canceled cocktail party. A group date will become especially intense and one lady will get to check out a private carnival and concert with Matt.

Matt’s best friend Tyler Cameron will be on hand to hang out and give his man some advice. In addition, The Bachelor viewers will see Heather Martin show up at the Nemacolin resort hoping to get a shot at finding love.

As fans will remember, Heather was on Colton Underwood’s season. She’d never been kissed before and did share a smooch with Colton.

Heather has remained very good friends with former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, which is surely the connection here. Many viewers know that Hannah and Matt became friends last year when she hung out at Tyler’s place in Florida for a while.

While Hannah might be the catalyst for Heather showing up to woo Matt, The Bachelor spoilers reveal that he won’t keep her around for long. However, she might be involved just long enough to rattle the other bachelorettes.

As for Tyler’s visit, that is expected to go much better. A Bachelor sneak peek shared via Instagram reveals that Matt and Katie Thurston will spend some time essentially spying on Tyler.

As Tyler gets a massage, Matt and Katie will be watching via camera and feeding lines to the actress hired to be the masseuse. It appears that eventually, Matt will sneak in to take over with the hopes of pulling a fun prank on his bestie.

While it seems this date will go well for Katie, that may not be the case. This will apparently be set up as a two-on-one, and spoiler king Reality Steve tweeted over the weekend that she would end up eliminated.

Even if that is the case, Reality Steve’s spoilers suggest that fans shouldn’t be too crushed over Katie’s exit. Rumor has it she’s been chosen to be The Bachelorette this spring, and ABC will make it official later this week.

Based on The Bachelor teasers from the network, Monday’s episode may end with Heather’s presence causing some chaos. Will Matt find the love of his life by the time this is over? All signs point toward this being a wild ride over the next few weeks and fans are curious to see how it all plays out.