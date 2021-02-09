Morgan Ketzner Gets On Her Hands And Knees On A Bed In Latest Update

Morgan Ketzner thrilled her 723,000 Instagram followers on Monday with a sultry snap that appeared more provocative than many of her sexy updates. Not only was the petite bikini model posing on a bed, but she wore a mesh bathing suit that gave the illusion of being see-through. It took only an afternoon for nearly 19,000 fans to double-tap their screens in appreciation for her starting their week off well, including fellow social media influencer Nicky Gile.

Morgan’s coquettish caption reminded her admirers that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and then teasingly suggested that they reveal their feelings for her prior to the holiday. At the time of this writing, hundreds of fans had complied by leaving praise in the comments section.

Most seemed at a loss for words, and expressed themselves using series of affectionate emoji instead. The most popular in this case appropriately seemed to be heart-eyes, heart, and flame symbols. A multitude of other followers made sure let her know that their adoration was definitely not a secret.

“I’ve been in love with you since 02 dec 2019,” one fan recalled, with remarkable accuracy. They emphasized the comment with smiling and kiss emoji.

“I am so secretly in love with you! You are so incredibly beautiful and interesting! I love you skating!” a second fan gushed.

“YOU LOOK SO AMAZING. Happy Valentine’s to you. I hope you have a great week. STAY SAFE. I love u,” a third follower gushed.

“I’m sure your list will be very long. Welcome back home… You’ll be gone before you know it,” a fourth person teased.

The frequent traveler tagged her location in the sunny state of Arizona, where she currently resides – although the bio on her Instagram page indicated that she’ll be doing quite a bit of jet-setting over the course of the month. Luckily for fans, Morgan appeared to be enjoying the creature comforts of home by flaunting her incredible figure in an enticing setting.

The narrow bed on which Morgan kneeled was dressed with white, pinstriped sheets and an array of fluffy pillows. The simple room had floor-to-ceiling blackout curtains on one side, and a white brick wall with a spot of bright lighting coming from overhead.

She faced the camera with her knees spread wide apart and her weight balanced on both palms. One arm was much closer than the other, giving the impression that she was crawling toward the viewer.

The fabric with which Morgan’s white bikini was made appeared much skimpier than it actually was, and the design of the suit beautifully complemented her athletic figure.