Australian Model Tina Louise Shows Off Her Booty & Tattoos By Rocking Thong Lingerie In Racy Snap

Tina Louise took to Instagram on Monday and shared a sultry snap with her 2.5 million followers on the image-sharing platform, much to their delight. The Australian bombshell uploaded a pic from a recent underwear photoset, which she credited to the photographer Benji Yozo.

The photo showed Tina — who rose to popularity after gracing the cover of Maxim and other high-profile magazines — sitting on a bed with her back turned to the camera.

For her outfit, she opted for a white lacy bra and matching thong, both of which were peppered with red, gold, pink and blue beads. She paired the underwear get-up with a light green bracelet that was wrapped around her right arm. The Aussie beauty kept it simple, showing that, sometimes, less is more.

Tina’s lack of clothing provided a clear shot of her tattoos, which covered most of her body. Both of her arms displayed sleeves, while her back and legs boasted artistic plant designs and writing. Another standout tattoo was a serpent that wrapped itself around some fruit, located on the model’s right leg.

The tattooed beauty’s fans certainly appreciated the snap, with over 26,000 hitting the like button within a few hours of it being posted to the social media account. Some of Tina’s admirers even flocked to the comments section to let her know how much they appreciate her.

“Cute lingerie set Tina. You look lovely and your tattoos look great too! Happy Monday beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, adding a slew of emoji for extra emphasis.

“Hottest babe on the gram,” a second follower gushed before adding a smiley face emoji to further highlight their excitement.

“[I] smile every time I see you on here,” a third fan revealed.

Many of the responses only contained love heart and flame icons, but the response to the pic was general across the board. Of course, this type of reaction is nothing new for Tina, as she has a tendency to spark positivity whenever she takes to social media.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, she made an appearance on Instagram last week and showed off her goofy side. The model posted a video of her headbanging to thrash metal music, which received an abundance of likes and compliments from her admirers and peers.

The Inquisitr report also highlighted a recent underwear pic that she posted on one of her profiles earlier this month, which also caused her audience to show up and showcase their appreciation.