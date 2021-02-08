Larsa Pippen Hangs Out By The Pool In A Rhinestone Bikini While Confessing That She Never Misses Leg Day

Larsa Pippen was relaxing by the pool in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram page. The post captured the social media influencer rocking a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

Larsa sat on the edge of a pool, dipping her feet in the water in front of her. Tall palm trees surrounded the outdoor space while sunlight covered Larsa’s fit figure. She placed her arms behind her back and looked into the distance with a sultry stare. The 46-year-old confessed that she never misses a leg workout in the caption. She made sure to put her hard work on display by rocking a skimpy bikini that showed more than it covered. A tag in the post revealed that her suit was from Oh Polly, a brand that she has rocked several times before.

Her top featured triangular cups with thin straps that stretched over her bronzed shoulders. The scanty cut of the suit revealed a tease of sideboob while Larsa’s muscular arms were on full display. The garment’s deep V-neckline showed an eyeful of cleavage, though her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. Rhinestones were adorned to its cups, helping to draw further attention to her ample assets.

Larsa’s bottoms featured skinny straps that formed the waist and sides, and it had rhinestones adhered to the front. The tight fit of the suit highlighted her hourglass curves and slender waist. She pulled it high on her hips to show off her bronze stems. Larsa accessorized her swimwear with a pair of sparkly earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

Her glossy brunette locks were slightly damp and fell over her shoulders and back. She wore a pair of bold black sunglasses on the tip of her nose, helping to shield her eyes from the blistering sun.

She completed her look with a bold red polish on her fingers and toes. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sultry new update. Within minutes, the photo has amassed more than 12,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Most fans complimented Larsa on her incredible physique.

“Legs look fine to me boo boo. You look so amazing,” one fan commented, adding a single red heart to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful and sexy u r. What a Hottie. I like what I see,” a second social media user chimed in.

“So dang sexy and gorgeous bae wifey,” another follower chimed in alongside a few flames.

“Keeping it real and looking sexy doing it….pippens loss big time,” one more added.