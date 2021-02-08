‘Baywatch’ Star Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Strappy Crop Top To Show Off Her Cupping Marks

Some of the large spots on Alexandra's back were purple.

Alexandra Daddario took to Instagram on Sunday, February 7, to show off some blood-filled marks on her mostly bare back.

The 34-year-old Baywatch star shared a photo of herself sitting on a gray couch with her back facing the camera. She had on a pair of heather gray athletic pants with a drawstring waist. She teamed the loose-fitting bottoms with a tight white crop top that featured a uniquely designed strappy back. It had two thin adjustable straps in the center, which were attached to a similarly sized halter-style strap. The third band was being pulled downward so that it was located on Alexandra’s upper back rather than her neck. Together, the straps formed a racerback design that kept the most colorful of the actress’ cupping marks uncovered.

On top of each shoulder blade, she bore a large, reddish-purple cupping mark. The blood-filled markings were perfectly round. There were a pair of smaller circles above them. Larger cups had been used near her spine, but those neat rows of marks were only tinged with pink.

Alexandra wore her long, brunette hair pulled forward in front of her right shoulder to provide an unobstructed view of her bruised back. In her caption, the True Detective star wrote no words, choosing instead to share a string of emoji that included cups of green tea and coffee, along with four new moons, possibly in reference to the circular shapes on her back.

Alexandra isn’t the only famous fan of cupping therapy. As reported by People, pop star Madonna showed off a large number of similar markings on her leg after undergoing hip surgery. The practice is a form of alternative medicine that involves placing cups on the skin that have been heated to create suction. This can cause blood vessels to burst, which creates distinctive reddish-purple circles like those on Alexandra’s back. They eventually fade away. The therapy is believed to relieve pain and inflammation and increase blood circulation.

Alexandra’s photo of the aftermath of the treatment proved to be popular with her 18.8 million followers, who have liked her post over 1.6 million times. However, some fans took to the comments section to remark on how painful the bruises looked.

“This doesn’t look like my cup of tea,” quipped one commenter.

“Is that love bite??” another fan joked.

“What has my favorite female actor done to herself?” asked a third concerned admirer.

