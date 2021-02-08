Chloe Khan Puts On A Fierce Display Wearing Figure-Hugging White Dress With Numerous Beaded Necklaces

Chloe Khan took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a figure-hugging number for her most recent post.

Khan stunned in a white dress that fell just above her knees. The item of clothing displayed the side of her chest and her back. She teamed the ensemble with nude-colored heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of white polish. Khan accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets, a watch, and numerous beaded necklaces. She kept her fingernails short for the occasion and styled her long, dark brunette hair up in a high ponytail.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Khan posed side-on and took a selfie of herself in the mirror with her phone. She placed one hand on her hip and gazed into the screen of her phone. Khan showcased her side profile while being captured from the thighs-up in a room with matching home decor.

In the next slide, she was snapped from head-to-toe in the same location. Khan rested her arms beside her and let half her locks drape in front of her shoulder.

In the tags, the influencer credited House Of Chelsea for her furniture.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 23,500 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Wow looking soo pretty on this outfit, you look like an angel,” one user wrote.

“You look gorgeous and the style of the house is really nice!” another person shared, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“That dress is a whole vibe for me,” remarked a third fan.

“oh hello, how i have missed seeing ur beautiful face,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Khan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sporty black bikini top that featured large text across the front and thin straps. Khan paired the look with matching high-waisted bottoms and heels of the same color. She wore her dark hair down with a middle part and took a mirror selfie in front of a treadmill. To date, Khan’s upload has gathered in more than 21,000 likes.