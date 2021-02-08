Hannah Godwin Slays In A Bikini & Teasingly Provides A ‘Life Update’

Bachelor in Paradise beauty Hannah Godwin shared a gorgeous trio of snapshots via her Instagram page on Sunday. The blonde bombshell showed off her flawless figure and her 1.5 million followers were enthralled by the results.

The reality television starlet styled her blond tresses into two braids that tumbled over her chest. She left some wisps free to gently frame her face and she teased in her caption that she still didn’t know how to do a French braid.

In the first photo, Godwin gazed off to the side and rested her fingers on the straps of her top. Her gorgeous engagement ring from her BIP fiance Dylan Barbour could be spotted on her left hand.

Godwin wore a trio of pieces from the White Fox fashion line. The aqua tie-dye ensemble incorporated pastel hues of blue and pink to create a flattering set of pieces and alluring results.

The “Cancun” bikini top revealed a fair amount of Godwin’s cleavage. The second photo showed more of the influencer’s physique. She leaned against a stucco wall and embraced some sunshine.

The 26-year-old closed her eyes and smiled as she raised her arms straight over her head. She bent one knee to show off a shapely thigh and wore the White Fox “Island Breeze” sarong in the same tie-dye pattern as her two-piece bathing suit.

The former Alabama beauty queen’s chiseled abs were on full display with this pose and her bikini body looked flawless. The final shot showed Godwin sitting on a chair, partially in the shade, throwing off a vibe of being a very sexy girl-next-door.

Over the course of about 18 hours, Godwin’s post received more than 115,000 likes and 200 comments.

“Four Alarm 4 Thumbs Up,” one fan declared.

“You are seriously so beautiful,” another raved.

“@hannahg11 you’re so gorgeous in all the pictures you post! I’m a huge fan of yours and loved watching you on the bachelor! Also you and Dylan are so cute together,” a third user praised.

“I think in your case it doesn’t matter that much because your beauty and Amazing eyes can sooooooo easily occupying the hearts and souls!” someone else wrote.

Last week, Godwin flaunted off her tantalizing curves in a set of lingerie. The lacy, pink bra and panty set highlighted the Bachelor in Paradise star’s jaw-dropping curves and she wore a stunning rose-colored robe over the lingerie. Ultimately, more than 165,500 people liked that trio of snapshots, and 540 also commented.