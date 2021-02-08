Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Confesses The Partial Truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 9, tease that Jack and Sally continue to grow closer as she cozies up to him, asking his advice for things. Elsewhere, Kyle decides to confess to Summer, but he leaves out a key detail — the possibility he has a son. Finally, Devon and Amanda end up taking their relationship to the next level.

Jack (Peter Bergman) has been a mentor of sorts to Sally (Courtney Hope) since she arrived in Genoa City, and they have another thoughtful connection, according to SheKnows Soaps. They seem to have something growing between them, but it is hard to see Jack taking up with a woman as young as Sally. Sure, age has never been a significant factor in his past relationships, but their age difference is huge. At this point, Jack seems like a helpful uncle to Sally, giving her advice and pep talks as she tries to make her way in her new job. For Sally, she seems to appreciate his wisdom, but she might have some other thoughts about Jack too.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

After Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) bombshell news that he might have a son, Kyle (Michael Mealor) decides to confess the whole thing to Summer (Hunter King). He tells her the details, but Summer is unimpressed with everything. She doesn’t understand why Kyle even believes Theo, and she’s not worried about Sally’s involvement. Of course, there’s just one tiny problem. Kyle only mentioned his affair with a married woman and her dangerous husband. He failed to let Summer know that there is a three-year-old child involved. A little boy that could be his. For now, Summer supports her man, but if Kyle goes ahead and spills the whole story, Summer’s reaction could be different. For now, Kyle doesn’t tell her the whole truth.

Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) first date takes an unexpected turn. She surprises him by bringing over several bags of groceries so that they can cook dinner together instead of going gout. They enjoy a flirty evening, and things get a bit intense. Amanda asks Devon to spill his deepest, darkest secret. She wants to know what he is afraid that she would find out.

Of course, Devon doesn’t reveal that he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) recently slept together. Instead, he tells her about his childhood and losing his hearing. After his confession, Amanda goes upstairs, and they sleep together, and she spends the night.