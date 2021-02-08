Maisie Smith Enjoys The Snow In Miniskirt Ensemble

Maisie Smith took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The EastEnders actress appears to be embracing the snowy British weather and opted for an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

Smith stunned in a blue jumper that featured Sylvester and Tweety from the popular animated television series Looney Tunes. The item of clothing was loose-fitted and showed off a hint of the garment underneath that had a white-and-black collar. She teamed the ensemble with a navy blue miniskirt with white stripes. The attire fell above her upper thigh and was paired with knee-high white socks. Smith completed her look with lace-up sneakers of the same color that had Nike’s Air Jordan logo on the tongues. She styled half her ginger hair up and left the rest down for the occasion.

The 19-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe on the snow in a quiet area that was surrounded by trees. Smith spread her arms out beside her and raised her left leg off the ground. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile and looked to be enjoying the cold weather.

In the next slide, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant posed side-on and flashed a peace sign while poking her tongue out.

For her caption, Smith admitted she thinks she shouldn’t have worn a skirt in the snow.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be very popular with her 987,000 followers.

“Imagine being this gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding the flame and heart-eyes emoji.

“wait this is actually a serve so it was worth the hypothermia,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous photos, you look like you were having fun,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s freezing out there! You are making me more cold lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Smith. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she opened up about feeling insecure about her legs and cellulite. The young star shared a series of paparazzi photos of herself in green gym shorts and explained in her caption that she understands others when they say they find it hard to love themselves.

“I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities. BECAUSE YOU ARE FRIGGING BEAUTIFUL,” she wrote.