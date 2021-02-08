WWE’s Lacey Evans Rocks A Glamorous Dress & Shows Off Her Muscles In Motivational Instagram Photo

Lacey Evans began the new week feeling motivated. The WWE superstar took to Instagram on Monday and treated her 1.4 million followers to a gun show, only this one didn’t feature her well-documented firearm collection, which she’s shared on social media in the past. “The Sassy Southern Belle” was in the mood to show off her muscles on this occasion, and she looked very glamorous in the process.

The photo showed Evans standing in front of a rustic wooden door, surrounded by plants and garden pots. However, it was the Monday Night Raw star who captured most of the attention as she flexed her biceps and struck a confident pose for the camera. Her outfit was also eye-catching and perfectly in-line with her reputation as one of the most stylish stars in WWE.

Evans wore a backless white dress that boasted green and purple patterns across the material. The outfit hugged her enviable physique, highlighting her back and shoulder muscles, as well as an ample amount of sideboob. She paired the fancy get-up with sparkly silver earrings that complemented her attire perfectly.

In the accompanying caption, Evans shared an inspirational proverb that pertained to strength and optimism. She also promoted tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which will see her continue her controversial romance storyline with Ric Flair, the 71-year-old Hall of Famer who’s stolen her heart in recent weeks.

Evans’ fans appreciated the upload as well, with over 58,000 hitting the like button within a few hours. Many of them also spared a moment to share their admiration for the blond bombshell, and they didn’t hold back when it came to giving her some feel-good compliments.

“Charlotte [Flair] is so lucky to have you as a stepmom,” wrote one Instagram user, referencing Evans’ storyline boyfriend’s daughter.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Show’em how it’s done Lacey,” wrote another fan on Instagram, who added a slew of emoji for extra emphasis.

Evans has treated her fans to a selection of tantalizing snaps in recent weeks, including one that was used to challenge a famous country music star to a fight, albeit in a fun-loving manner.

As The Inquisitr documented last week, the “Sassy Southern Belle” took to social media and flaunted her assets, claiming that she stole them from Dolly Parton. She wore a crop top and hot pants for the occasion, and the outfit proved to be popular among her admirers on the image-sharing platform.