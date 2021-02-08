Holly Sonders Rocks A Semi-Sheer Bodystocking & Sits On Glass Table With Legs Apart

Holly showed off her messy room.

Holly Sonders posed on top of another table for her latest photoshoot, and she opted to rock a sparkly bodystocking this time around. The former Fox Sports host kicked off the work week by posting a photo of her revealing one-piece outfit on Instagram, where she asked her followers to imagine that they were her boyfriend.

Holly’s photo was taken inside a messy room, and she wanted to know if her fans would make her clean it up if they were dating her. A few pairs of designer high heels were strewn on the space’s hardwood floor. Beside the square glass coffee table that Holly was precariously perched on, there was a partially unpacked suitcase. A brown, gray, and white patterned fur coat was draped over the couch beside her. In the background, a white Balmain shopping bag sat on the floor.

Holly had on a black bodystocking that showcased her curves and her long, shapely legs. The garment was mostly sheer, and it was covered with glittering black beads. The upper part of the eye-catching piece was designed to resemble a bustier with thin shoulder straps. It had underwire cups that enhanced the fitness model’s ample bust. The underwire was formed from one long piece of stiff material with a V-bar in the center. The bodice featured boning for a more structured fit.

Holly completed her outfit with a pair of black suede booties with stiletto heels and open square toes. Zippers accented with silver medallions had been placed on the sides of the shoes that faced inwards.

The model’s espresso-colored hair was arranged in soft waves and pushed back so that most of it was behind her shoulders. She propped herself up on her right hand and left forearm. She bent her knees and spread her legs apart, placing her right foot on the edge of the glass table. Her left leg hung off the side.

Holly’s eyes were open wide, and her lips were parted. She tilted her head to the side, but trained her gaze on the camera. She tagged photographer Ashlee Krutzfeldt to give her credit for the stunning shot.

In the comments section of her post, a few of Holly’s followers responded to her caption, while others shared words of adulation. A few fans made her offers involving the pricey props in her pic.

“I’d clean your room for a pair of those Loubs!” one admirer wrote.

“I would clean your room for that bag in back of you.. my wife would love that for Valentines Day,” another fan remarked.

Others said that they didn’t mind the clutter and offered to clear it away for her.

“You can leave a hot mess wherever beautiful,” read one message.

“No I will be your servant and do as you say,” offered another devotee.