Four Major ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Amanda Opens Her Heart

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for February 8 through 12 tease four major surprises. Kyle confesses his past to Summer while Rey gives Sharon an ultimatum. Elsewhere, Naya surprises Amanda. Finally, Mariah prepares herself to be Abby’s surrogate.

Kyle Confesses

The0 (Tyler Johnson) returned to Genoa City briefly to let Kyle (Michael Mealor) know that he had a son. Caught between a rock and a hard place, Kyle finds that he has no other choice but to confess to Summer (Hunter King), according to SheKnows Soaps. Summer’s reaction to the unexpected news will set the tone for the couple both personally and professionally for years to come. Is a child something that Summer is willing to possibly take on? Only time will tell. One thing, though, is that Summer may not be willing to let Sally (Courtney Hope) win this way, so she’ll stick by Kyle.

Rey Gives Sharon An Ultimatum

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has never been a fan of Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) connection. After walking in on them holding hands and looking at each other wistfully, Rey wants answers from Sharon. Rey felt uneasy about Sharon counseling Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and now he’s had enough. Rey lets his new wife know that he doesn’t want her around Adam at all anymore. This doesn’t sit well with Sharon, but she may agree for the sake of her new marriage. If she doesn’t, it seems like Rey and Sharon have some rocky days ahead.

Amanda Opens Her Heart

Monty Brinton / CBS

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) felt rejected by her birth mom, Naya (Ptosha Storey). She decided to turn her back on her birth family for good. However, Naya shows up in Genoa City, and it appears as if she wants to be part of Amanda’s life. This is a huge shock, especially after Amanda takes things to the next level with Devon (Bryton James) this week. It seems like Amanda is willing to let her guard down where Naya is concerned, but she may be opening herself up for more heartache and pain.

Mariah Moves Forward

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) prepares for her new journey as Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) surrogate. Although it’s shocking, Abby has decided to go ahead and try to have a child even though Chance is gone for an unknown amount of time. Mariah got on board with the plans too. Now, despite her new job and her growing relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Mariah takes steps to help Abby have a baby.