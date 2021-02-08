Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Gets A Visit From Phyllis As Sonny’s Family Faces His Funeral

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital could be quite juicy according to the latest spoilers. People will begin to gather for Sonny’s funeral, but some viewers have a hunch that there could be some intriguing developments related to the event on the way.

During Monday’s show, Nina called Phyllis. She heard Sonny’s voice and seemed to recognize it, but she apparently didn’t place it. She went on to talk to her former nurse and asked if she could visit to show her photos of Frank and Nelle.

Phyllis declined, saying it was a complicated and busy time on her end. This left Nina feeling quite disappointed, but General Hospital teasers suggest she’ll soon hear from Phyllis again.

“Mike” talked with Phyllis about the Nina situation. It seems that she’ll change her mind about reconnecting and the General Hospital sneak peek for Tuesday reveals that she will head to Port Charles.

During the February 9 episode of General Hospital, she will talk with Nina in her Crimson office. Nina will ask if Phyllis might be able to recognize “him,” which is probably a reference to Frank.

Whether she does or doesn’t recognize Frank, General Hospital fans suspect she may end up learning something unexpected during her visit. It’s time for Sonny’s funeral to begin across town, and it would certainly be a shocker for Phyllis if she saw photos of him in connection with the service.

Valerie Durant / ABC

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nina will have some second thoughts during the February 9 episode. Ava encouraged her to take a step back from battling the Corinthos family regarding Wiley, but she didn’t want to listen.

Will something about this upcoming conversation nudge Nina to change course on this? She also mentioned the possibility of doing a DNA test to see if Wiley was a match to her, which would then prove that Nelle was her daughter.

Some General Hospital fans hope this could bring about a twist about Nelle not being that long-lost daughter. Spoilers don’t necessarily reveal anything about that type of development coming, but it does seem as if some big moments related to all of this are on the horizon.

Viewers had speculated that Nina would go to the bar in Pennsylvania and happen to see Sonny. If she were to realize that he’s still alive, she’d likely stay mum about it in an effort to get revenge on Carly.

Now, however, it looks as if Phyllis is coming to her. However, it’s still quite possible that a Sonny connection will emerge here.

“So Phyllis in town during Sonny’s funeral. Be nice if they have her connect the dots. I doubt it,” one fan tweeted.

“So Phyllis is going to Port Charles… Is she going to see a pic of Sonny?? It would have been more interesting [if] Nina went to Pennsylvania,” another tweeted.

It’s surely no coincidence that Sonny ended up crossing paths with Phyllis, who had that connection to Nina. General Hospital spoilers hint that it might take a while yet before viewers know where this is headed, but Tuesday’s show could be key to what comes next.