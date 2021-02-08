Alexa Collins Gets Valentine’s Day Ready In Sexy Red Lace Lingerie

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a duo of smoking-hot snaps in which she got all dolled up in preparation for Valentine’s Day. The photos were captured in Costa Rica, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa posed in a gorgeous space with eye-catching wooden light fixtures and a warm wood headboard positioned in front of a plain white wall. She kneeled on a bed covered in textured linens, and a breathtaking floral arrangement incorporating lush greenery as well as flowers in shades of cream and pale pink was placed atop one of the pillows in the background.

The focal point of the shots, however, remained Alexa’s figure in the sexy set. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and she made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first image.

She flaunted her ample assets in a red bra that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and the lacy embellishments and semi-sheer panels gave the piece an even sexier vibe. Her toned stomach was on display, and she paired the bra with matching underwear that incorporated the same fabric.

The bottoms dipped low in the front, and stretched high over her hips on either side. The high-cut style accentuated her shapely figure to perfection, and she layered a third piece over them to complete the set, a garter belt. The vibrant fabric wrapped around her slim waist, and straps dangled down her toned thighs and wrapped around them for an eye-catching look.

Alexa placed both her hands atop her sculpted stems, which were slightly spread as she posed for the steamy shot. She kept the look simple, adding a delicate ring on each hand as well as some earrings as her only accessories. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves.

In the second image, she brought her hands to her chest, and a radiant smile graced her flawless features as the picture was taken.

Her fans loved the share, and the post received over 11,300 likes as well as 134 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Wish you were my Valentine!” one fan wrote.

“You’re so pretty,” another follower commented.

“Always so gorgeous!” a third fan chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning!” yet another follower added.

The steamy Valentine’s share wasn’t Alexa’s first of the day. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her audience with a snap in which she rocked a simple yet sexy strapless blue dress that hugged her curves and showcased her figure to perfection.