Sofia Bevarly Bares Hourglass Figure In Purple Bikini

Sofia Bevarly stunned many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday, February 7, with her latest post. The social media model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a sizzling video that saw her strutting her stuff while dressed in a stylish bikini that put her hourglass figure on full display.

The video-clip showed Bevarly taking in the view from a balcony. She was captured from different angles as she drank from a can, highlighting her whole body.

Bevarly wore a light purple two-piece bathing suit that complemented her sun-kissed complexion. The top had small triangles that teased plenty of cleavage and sideboob. Her bottoms featured a high-rise cut that rose above her navel. The back boasted a thong design that bared her tight booty.

Bevarly wore her dark blond hair swept to the side and styled down in natural strands.

In the caption, Bevarly shared that she was enjoying the beautiful weather in Florida and asked her fans what the weather was like where they live. She also revealed that the post was shot in partnership with Bang Energy, for which she is an ambassador, as noted in her Instagram bio.

Her fans showed that they enjoyed what they saw. Within a day, the post has attracted about 50,000 likes and more than 720 comments. They flocked to the comments section to rave about Bevarly’s killer good looks and to thank her for sharing the clip. Many others, however, used the space to respond to her question.

“Chicago but moving to Florida [sad emoji] should I move to the Tampa area or ft Lauderdale area?? Any suggestions,” one user wrote.

“French guy in England, and it’s really not the same weather over here,” replied another fan.

“Left the deep freeze of Canada [Canadian flag emoji] on Boxing Day and came to Mexico for 6 months!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“The video is great, @sofia_bevarly…. Thank you very much for this wonder, really, you look very beautiful and the work you do to show your simplicity and nature is highly valued,” added a fourth admirer.

Bevarly often takes to her Instagram feed to share content that showcases her fit body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image of herself enjoying a sunny day by the ocean. She sizzled in a red two-piece that did her curves nothing but favors. It featured a skimpy triangle top whose cups were widely spaced on her chest, while thin straps tied around her neck. Her bottoms boasted an interesting multi-strap design that hugged her hips.