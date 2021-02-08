‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Bill Spencer Hints At A Past With Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for February 8 through 12 teases that actor Don Diamont brings “Dollar” Bill Spencer to Genoa City. Diamont is familiar with the residents because, for many years, he portrayed Brad Carlton. Interestingly, the clip sets it up as if it’s a triumphant return despite the actor portraying a new character this time.

In the clip, Bill tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that it’s good to see him and that it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other. Later he notes that he and Jack share a history, which is something of a mystery at this point since Bill isn’t one of the characters that have crossed over between Y&R and its sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. Of course, Jack and Brad clashed plenty throughout the years at Jabot, and Brad had relationships with both of Jack’s sisters, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). While Bill isn’t Brad, it seems they played up the fact that they look alike for the long-time viewers. Most likely, during this crossover storyline, the soap will explain the history between Jack and Bill.

One person who isn’t thrilled to see Bill show up in town is Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She gives him a serious warning. Bill sets her straight, though. He tells Sally that the entire world is his town, so she can’t complain that he’s arrived in Genoa City. However, he does let her know that as long as she stays out of Los Angeles and out of his family’s life, then they are good for now. Sally doesn’t seem to happy even though they’ve essentially cleared the air. It also looks like she doesn’t believe what Bill is saying.

Bill shows up because of the new partnership that Summer (Hunter King) arranged with Spencer Publications and the Jabot Collective rebranding efforts for Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmores. It looks like this week is sure to be drama-filled with the fun crossover storyline. Fans will appreciate seeing Diamont even though he’s playing a different role.

It seems like Sally will work her hardest to ensure that the Spencers do not end up torpedoing her new promotion with Lauren. Now that she has some serious dirt on Kyle (Michael Mealor), it looks like Sally may be at a stalemate with Summer, which could mean that Lauren won’t find out what she did before leaving Los Angeles. It looks like Sally will keep her fresh start despite all the drama.