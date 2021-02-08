Buxom Bethany Lily April Nearly Busts Out Of Sexy Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Instagram model Bethany Lily April let it all hang out in her most recent update. The social media star updated her feed on Monday, February 8 with a titillating photograph that sparked a frenzy among her 3.6 million fans.

The 24-year-old posted two snaps that showed her enjoying a very British pastime. In the pics, she was seated on a light gray sofa with ornate details. The table was laid with a large silver teapot, teacups, and a soft green tablecloth. In her caption, Bethany wrote that she was having some chamomile tea and asked her followers what their favorite brew was.

In the first snap, Bethany thrust out her chest. She pressed her arms close to her bust, squeezing her assets together so that they threatened to spill from her lace-up top. The blonde turned her face toward her shoulder and looked at the camera from the corner of her eyes. She slightly parted her lips in the sultry shot.

Bethany switched it up in the second snap with a more relaxed pose. Fans could see more of her body as she held a cup of tea in her right hand. She looked right at the camera with her come-hither gaze.

The British model wore a pretty floral dress that put her bust on display. The off-the-shoulder number had a low neckline that exposed her chest, while the lace-up feature allowed Bethany to adjust the tightness of the garment. The puffy sleeves were on trend, and she wore them mid-arm, flaunting her silky arms and décolletage. The robe was also short and she showcased a hint of thigh.

Bethany’s blond tresses were styled in an off-center part. She let her mane flow down her back and shoulders, in soft, loose curls. She also kept her jewelry feminine. The model wore a heart locket and several bracelets around her wrists.

The influencer’s fans showered her with attention shortly after she shared the update. She was inundated with over 36,000 likes and over 700 comments as people showed their appreciation for the post.

Some admirers responded to the question in her caption.

“I like chamomile. What other flavors have you had?” they wanted to know.

“Green tea for me. By the way, you’re looking amazing Bethany,” another person complimented her before adding a slew of emoji.

One follower loved the outfit.

“That dress is everything. In fact, I love the entire look,” they raved.

A fourth admirer added a tongue-in-cheek question.

“Bethany, how do you manage to look so sexy and so innocent at the same time?” they asked.

The social media star recently tugged at her bikini top to reveal more cleavage in a titillating snap.