Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Killer Body In A Tied Top & High-Waisted Skirt: ‘That CA Sunshine Feels So Good’

Kristin Cavallari returned home to California in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram page. The reality star shared the image on February 7, and it’s quickly earned attention from her 4.1 million fans.

The photo captured the mother of three enjoying a walk outside. As per her geotag, she was in West Hollywood, California. In her caption, she noted that the Cali sunshine felt really good. Cavallari appeared to have enjoyed a shopping trip, holding a bag with tissue in her right hand and a purse in her opposite. She walked down a sidewalk that was lined with lush greenery. The fashionista looked fabulous as she showed off her fit figure in a chic ensemble.

Cavallari wore a plain white top with a crew neckline. It was sleeveless, cutting off near her shoulder and leaving her bronzed arms uncovered. The piece was cropped near her ribs and she knotted it in the middle of her figure. It hit a few inches above her navel, teasing a glimpse of skin while highlighting her tiny midsection and waist.

She teamed the look with a high-waisted skirt that boasted a dark nude fabric. The garment was pulled high on her hips, securing with a tight belt that matched the same color and style as the skirt. Trendy pockets with silver details helped draw attention to Cavallari’s slender hips. Its hemline hit a few inches above her knee, and she was able to showcase her slender stems.

Cavallari added some length to her frame with a pair of nude sandals. She wore a chunky necklace on her collar while covering her face with a leopard-print mask. She opted to add a few additional accessories including a gold watch and rings to match.

Her long highlighted locks were styled with a deep side part and a few loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. The reality star’s fans have not been shy about sharing their love and admiration over the update, and it’s accrued more than 75,000 likes and 570-plus comments. Some social media users applauded her fit figure, while a few more dropped a line to Cavallari know that they are big fans.

“Omg I am so in love with this skirt you are wearing!!!” one fan gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look amazing. Is there a return in the books?” a second Instagram user asked.

“It’s a beautiful day here! Enjoy! You look absolutely stunning babe,” another fan chimed in.

“Love Cali! You look amazing girl!” one more added alongside a single flame.