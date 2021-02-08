Niece Waidhofer Pours Champagne Over Her Chest While Wearing Scanty Red Lingerie

Niece Waidhofer was sure to have her fans drooling with her most recent Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The brunette bombshell commanded attention as she posed in a racy little ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Niece opted for a scanty red lingerie set. The strappy bra left little to the imagination as it exposed her nearly-bare chest, as well as her ample cleavage. The garment also allowed fans to get a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

She rocked a pair of matching lace panties that were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips as they clung tightly around her petite waist and accentuated her muscular thighs. The model also sported a flimsy garter belt that hugged her midsection while flashing her toned tummy.

Niece stood in front of a black backdrop for the shot. She rested one arm at her side as her other hand held a bottle of champagne, which she poured all over her chest. The liquid dripped down her torso and over her legs as she tilted her head to the side and stuck out her tongue.

In the caption of the post, Niece revealed that the bottle was actually a gift for her mother. However, her mom hilarious declined the gift because she prefers a different drink.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Niece’s over 3.2 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 75,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 780 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I’d like to thank your momma. She made you and you are a wonderful gift!” one follower wrote.

“I’m suddenly very thirsty!” another gushed.

“I am not much for champagne, but I would give that one a try,” a third social media user quipped.

“No word will describe you,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a thin white t-shirt and a pair of white lace panties as she lounged in bed. To date, that post has raked in more than 166,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.