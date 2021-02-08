‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Loves Steffy Unconditionally, Hope Quits Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 8 reveal that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) are in the same situation. Yet, they have vastly different outlooks on the future, per SheKnows Soaps.

Hope Quits Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday reveal that Hope will ask Liam a difficult question. According to The Inquisitr, she won’t make it easy for her husband when she demands some answers.

Since it’s a given that he wants the baby to be Finn’s, it’s unlikely that she will go this route. However, if she were to ask him if he still loves Steffy or if he would relinquish all ties to the infant, Liam may have his back against the wall.

The Spencer heir has repeatedly told his ex-wife that he still loves her. When they had the one-night stand, he made it clear that his feelings had not changed for her. However, he wants to be Hope’s husband. If Liam admits that he still has feelings for Steffy, Hope may not be able to handle the truth.

The pregnancy is also a huge hurdle for Hope. She has repeatedly indicated that if the child is Liam’s, it could complicate things for them. She may ask him if he would relinquish his fatherly duties to the infant. But, Liam would never turn his back on his child. He grew up without a dad and doesn’t want the same for his children.

Steffy’s made it clear who she wants ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bsSSuqeEvR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2021

Finn Stands By Steffy

In contrast, Finn will support his girlfriend. He was also betrayed, but he’s taking a different approach.

Initially, Finn was furious and blasted Steffy. He wanted certainty that she wanted to be with him and not her ex-husband. After all, Steffy and Liam’s portrait was still hanging several years after their split. As seen in the tweet above, she assured him that she wanted a future with him.

The doctor also confronted Liam and drew some boundaries. He made it clear that he wouldn’t allow anymore sniffing around the cliff house.

Finn then chose to stay with Steffy. He has repeatedly assured her of his love and devotion. Even if the baby is not his, he has told her that he wants to be a part of her life. Finn is choosing love even though he was also hurt.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will end her marriage later this week. Unlike Finn and Steffy, she and Liam have a history of cheating and betrayal. Hope has had enough and tells her spouse that it’s over.