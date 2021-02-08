Michelle Monaghan, 44, Rocks A Sexy One-Piece Suit While Frolicking In The Water

Michelle Monaghan made a splash in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The actress’s February 7 post included three photos that saw her frolicking around in the water.

The 44-year-old stood in the middle of a vast body of water. It appeared to be a beautiful day with a bright blue sky and only a few clouds. Sunlight bounced over the water and Michelle’s incredible figure. The rest of the backdrop included a stretch of beach.

In the first photo, crashing waves hit her thighs. Michelle wore a smile on her face as she placed her arms near her legs. She jumped in the air in the second photo, looking over her shoulder with a surprised look on her face. In the third image, she also appeared to be in the air. Michelle looked down, extending her arms out to balance.

She showed off her amazing figure in a black one-piece suit that did her nothing but favors. The trendy suit had a scooping neckline that showcased her smooth collar and a tease of cleavage. It had thick straps that fit snugly over her shoulder and her biceps were bare. The middle of the garment clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. The lower half of the suit was just as hot, and its mid-cut leg openings allowed Michelle to flaunt her toned legs to the best of her advantage.

Michelle kept her beach-chic look simple, styling it with a black baseball cap that helped shield her eyes from the sun. She wore her long, dark locks down, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. The front of her tresses appeared to be wet, likely from one of the crashing waves.

Michelle kept her caption simple and shared that she was feeling “happiness.” She wedged the word between two wave emoji. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the steamy new series of snaps. In its short time live, the post has amassed more than 62,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Michelle’s body while several others asked where she was.

“Beautiful beach photos! Wow!” one person exclaimed.

“Are you in California here? During winter where it’s cold, some people do a polar bear plunge at the beach. I wouldn’t do a polar bear plunge because during winter I like to keep myself warm, and the ocean is way too cold,” a second follower added.

“Hope you’re having a lovely weekend,” a third chimed in.

“The prettiest woman in the prettiest place,” a fourth wrote.