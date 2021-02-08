Chrissy Teigen Believes Her Tragic Miscarriage Led Her To Therapy & Sobriety In New ‘Ellen Show’ Appearance

Chrissy Teigen revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she believed her miscarriage ultimately led her to therapy and sobriety. Chrissy opened up about the struggles she has faced since the death of her and John Legend’s son Jack.

In September, after multiple blood transfusions and bed rest to try and help save her pregnancy, she announced the couple had lost their baby at 20 weeks gestation. The couple has two other children, a daughter named Luna and a son, Miles.

“I’m still in therapy about it, and I’m still coming to terms with it in a way,” she said of her miscarriage.

Ellen called Chrissy “brave” for sharing a series of heartbreaking photos to social media that were taken in the hospital after her loss.

Chrissy revealed that still in her closet are the outfits she purchased to wear during the latter months of her pregnancy.

She also told Ellen she was thankful she was raised in a home that was very open about loss. She said that was really helpful when it came to navigating this point in her life.

“In a way, he really saved me because I don’t think that I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety. I’m on this path of really feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person,” Chrissy said of her subsequent transformation.

Chrissy revealed in December 2020 that she was four weeks sober via an Instagram story reported USA Today. She decided to stop drinking on her 35th birthday in November.

The model and cookbook author shared her story of tragedy and hope with the host in the video clip seen below

She told Ellen that she never believed that an experience this tragic could ever happen to her. She admitted that she never really knew the meaning of the word “unimaginable” until the couple’s loss.

Chrissy said that she thought of all the people who went through the same experience and suffered in silence and admitted her sadness for them. Her public experience allowed her to benefit from the love and kindness of strangers.

She shared her regret that she didn’t look at Jack’s face when he was born because she was so “scared” of seeing him in her nightmares that she forgot about seeing him in her dreams.

Chrissy was thankful that her daughter and son talk about their baby brother all the time. She told Ellen they ask her if the baby is with them when they go on a family outing. Chrissy called her children’s innocent remarks “beautiful and sweet.”