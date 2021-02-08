Daisy Keech Flaunts Perky Booty In An Impossibly Tiny Thong For Triple-Pic Update Featuring Four-Legged Friend

Daisy Keech shared a new Instagram post on Sunday that has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The model thrilled her 5.5 million followers with a steamy triple-pic update that featured a four-legged friend.

The 20-year-old posed in her kitchen for the sizzling snaps, where she was seen standing in an open doorway that led outside. She stood with her back to the camera and her legs spread slightly apart, though turned around at the hips to greet her adorable dog Harley, who hilariously photobombed the at-home shoot. The blond German Shephard received a loving nose-pat from his mom in the first photo before trotting closer to the camera, eventually being cut out of the frame by the final slide.

Daisy’s furry pup certainly garnered some attention from her massive online audience, but that wasn’t all that caught their eyes. The TikTok star herself was quite a sight in a daring ensemble that included an impossibly tiny thong, that exposed her bodacious backside in its entirety, giving the trio of snaps a seductive vibe. The cheeky garment made for a racy display of the blonde’s perky booty, as well as her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It also has a thin waistband that fit snugly around her hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

The beauty teamed the scanty lingerie with a simple white top that fit her like a glove. The piece fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets while its tight long sleeves accentuated her toned arms. It had a cropped length as well that hit in the middle of her torso, teasing a glimpse of her taut stomach as she worked the lens.

Fans swooned over the mother-and-pup duo, with dozens flocking to the comments section to shower the pair with love.

“Nice dog,” one person wrote.

“I love Harley so much!! He is cuteeeee AF!!” remarked another fan.

“Ugh girl you are DREAM,” a third follower quipped.

“Seriously you are one of the sexiest women alive! Wowza!” praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 567,000 likes within one day of going live.

Daisy recently showed off her derriere in another sizzling snap last month. In those shots, the beauty put her enviable buns on display as she rocked a daringly short pink mini dress with scandalous side slits. Fans went wild for the duo of snaps, awarding them over 531,000 likes and 1,192 comments to date.