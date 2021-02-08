Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Josslyn & Carly Get Emotional, Valentin Demands Answers From Peter

Spoilers for Monday’s episode of General Hospital tease that there are significant developments coming with the February 8 show. For one thing, Nina will try to wrap her head around “Mike” answering the phone at the bar Lenny and Phyllis run. The sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that fans will see Carly and Josslyn, Franco, Britt, and Valentin with Peter as well.

The General Hospital sneak peek reveals that Josslyn will tell Carly that it feels as if their family can never escape “her.” This is surely Nelle they’re talking about, given the bombshell that just dropped about her being Nina’s daughter.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Josslyn and Carly will visit Morgan’s grave during Monday’s show. They’re grieving what they believe is Sonny’s death, and this will apparently lead to some time mourning Morgan again too.

General Hospital teasers indicate that Nina will feel defensive and she’ll plead her case. Her phone call with “Mike” will continue during this show, but this spoiler may be related to a different conversation.

During this upcoming conversation, it seems that things may get emotional. This may mean that Nina will be talking about Wiley, perhaps, although not much more is known about this teaser yet.

Valentin will be pushing Peter to come clean with him. Last week on General Hospital, Anna and Valentin talked through the latest tidbits she’d uncovered.

Now, Valentin suspects that Peter’s hiding some very important details about what happened years ago when Drew was taken by Helena. He’ll tell Peter that he has his theories, but that he wants to hear the truth directly from him. It seems highly unlikely that Peter will reveal much of anything here though.

Anna will be questioning Britt, asking what made her change her mind about something. This might be Anna’s way to try to figure out if Britt’s been in touch with Obrecht, and if Obrecht is really back in Port Charles as she suspects. In addition, Britt will have a change of heart in some sense during Monday’s episode.

General Hospital spoilers note that Franco will chat with Finn and seem to come to a realization. Elizabeth will have questions for someone as they offer what apparently must be a pretty weak apology, and Ava will be asking some questions too.

All signs point toward the week of February 8 being a wild one. General Hospital spoilers suggest that some key storylines are about to explode and fans cannot wait to see it all play out.