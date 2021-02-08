Cuban Model Cindy Prado Smolders In An Upside-Down Bikini And Matching Cover-Up

Cindy Prado is slaying Instagram yet again.

Taking to her account just moments ago, the Cuban model sent temperatures soaring with a smoldering set of photos that saw her showing some serious skin. The series of six images were snapped in Miami, Florida, per the geotag, where Cindy was appropriately dressed for the beautiful weather in a skimpy bikini from PrettyLittleThing. The swimsuit boasted a multi-patterned design and a bright color scheme that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to its racy style.

The 28-year-old’s tiny two-piece included a triangle top, which she put a unique spin on by wearing upside down. She tied its thin band behind her chest, creating a low-cut bandeau neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage and her bronzed decolletage. The tips of its triangle cups met in the middle of her rib cage, creating a revealing cut-out that exposed even more of her voluptuous assets. She also wrapped the number’s thin straps around her torso, knotting them tightly in the middle of her midsection to accentuate her taut stomach and slender frame.

The matching bottoms of Cindy’s bikini look made for quite a sight as well. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her toned legs and curvy hips well on display as she posed for the camera in the middle of a bike path that was surrounded by vibrant greenery. It had stringy straps that were tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, highlighting her tiny waist along the way.

Cindy’s swimwear ensemble came complete with a matching cover-up, which she noted in the caption put her in a “mood.” She opted to leave the flowy piece completely open to show off her phenomenal figure underneath. It also had oversized sleeves that teased a glimpse of her toned shoulders as they slunk down her arms in an alluring manner.

Fans of the brunette bombshell wasted no time in showing her latest social media appearance with love, with dozens flocking to the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“Love this outfit on you baby,” one person wrote.

“Very sexy and hot,” gushed another fan.

“Followed you for years. Love your vibes and energy. Here’s to 2021!” a third follower remarked.

“The best in the world,” declared a fourth admirer.

The post has also raked in more than 10,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.