Kelly Gale Snaps Topless Selfie While Procrastinating From Work: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Changing’

Kelly Gale returned to her Instagram page with a tantalizing photo on Saturday following a stretch of silence on the social media platform. The Victoria’s Secret model showed her 1.4 million followers what they’ve been missing as she shared a skin-baring selfie that added some serious heat to her page.

The 25-year-old was in the middle of another work project when she snapped the eye-popping image, noting in the caption that she was “supposed to be changing” into another outfit when the moment of procrastination occurred. She was in a small bathroom that featured mirrors on every wall — a unique set up that gave the shot an artsy vibe.

Kelly stood in front of the vanity with her back to one of the full-length pieces of glass and turned at the hips to capture her reflection with her cell phone while the rest of the mirrors around her offered looks at her phenomenal physique from infinite angles as she posed.

The Swedish bombshell sent temperatures soaring during the impromptu selfie sesh as she rocked nothing more than a pair of trendy light-wash jeans that perfectly suited her killer curves. The bottoms appeared to be “mom jeans,” as they clung to her perky booty in all of the right ways before falling loosely around her lean legs. The denim pants also featured a high-rise waistband that cinched tightly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame along the way.

Kelly upped the ante of her look by going topless as she worked the lens of her iPhone. She placed one hand over her bare chest, ensuring that Instagram would not flag the post for violating its strict no-nudity guidelines. Despite her efforts, fans were still treated to a peek at her voluptuous cleavage through the endless reflections around her.

The racy shot fared extremely well with the Swedish beauty’s massive online audience, who have awarded the upload over 41,000 likes and dozens of compliments since it went live.

“Very sexy,” one person wrote.

“You’re amazing,” quipped another fan.

“Looking stunningly beautiful XOXO,” a third follower remarked, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Mega babe alert,” declared a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has shown some skin on her Instagram page. She pulled off a similar move in December when she went full bombshell in nothing but bikini bottoms while posing on a beach in Hawaii.