Demi Rose Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Tiny Black Bikini

Buxom brunette Demi Rose tantalized her 15.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of snaps in which she rocked a barely-there swimsuit. The photos were taken in Ibiza, as the geotag indicated, which has been the location of the vast majority of Demi’s latest shares.

Several details of her space were visible in the frame, including a kitchen with blue gingham-tiled backsplash, wooden beams stretching along the roof, and terracotta-colored tiles beneath her feet. Natural sunlight shone in from somewhere nearby, illuminating Demi’s flawless skin.

She rocked a black bikini with a simple yet super sexy silhouette. The garment had triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets, leaving a serious amount of cleavage exposed. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and the cups were connected with another set of straps, secured with a bow just below her cleavage. The bikini featured some textured embellishments along both cups, drawing even more attention to her chest.

Her long brunette locks were pulled up in a sleek high ponytail with a hint of texture, and she had one arm extended, raising her ponytail in a sassy pose. Her lips were pursed and her gaze was fixed on something in the distance as the shot was captured. She also had a clear bottle with a Fuel Station beverage raised to her lips. Demi tagged the company behind the beverage in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, gushing about the product in the caption.

For the second shot, she had her eyes closed, her ponytail cascading down her chest as a radiant smile graced her flawless features. She finally turned her attention to the camera for the third and final snap in the series, pursing her lips in a pout and gazing at the camera while continuing to flaunt her busty figure.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 438,800 likes within 19 hours of going live. It also racked up 3,308 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Body goals,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow! What breathtaking beauty always radiant like the incomparable sun,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Demi.

“You are always glowing,” another follower commented, referring to Demi’s caption.

