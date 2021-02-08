Celeste Bright Lets It All Hang Out In Her ‘Favorite Bikini’ As She Takes A Dip In The Hot Tub

Celeste Bright seems to have an endless collection of scanty swimwear, but there’s one set that reigns supreme over them all. The model took to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 6 to show off her “favorite bikini” in a jaw-dropping new snap that has earned nothing but praise since hitting her feed.

The 26-year-old looked hotter than ever in her top choice two-piece — a minuscule gold number from Fashion Nova that let it all hang out. The swimsuit included a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps and a stringy band that looped tightly around her ribcage, accentuating her slender frame. It had a plunging neckline and adjustable triangle cups that made for a seriously busty show, as they were scrunched up to cover up only what was necessary of the beauty’s ample assets. A scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob was exposed due to the racy style, however, her 761,000 followers on the social media platform hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

The matching bottoms of Celeste’s barely there swimwear could hardly be seen in the tantalizing photo, though it wasn’t hard to tell that they were just as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off the beauty’s curvy hips and thighs, as well as a teasing glimpse at her perky booty. It also had a thin waistband that was knotted tightly around her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her tiny waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Celeste slipped into the itty-bitty swimsuit for a dip in the hot tub, but the weather wasn’t exactly ideal for the skin-baring ensemble. She was in Breckenridge, Colorado, per the geotag, where she was greeted by a snowy scene upon venturing outside to the spa. She wore a bright blue beanie on top of her platinum locks to help combat the chilly temperatures as she soaked in the warm water. A pair of hoop earrings just barely peeked out from underneath the knit cap as well that provided her look with the perfect amount of bling.

Fans went wild for the blond bombshell’s latest Instagram post, with hundreds hitting up the comments section to let their admiration be known.

The post has also amassed nearly 22,000 likes since going live.