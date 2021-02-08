Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Sexy Two-Piece Set

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 884,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps in which she showcased her curves from all angles while in a sexy set. The photos were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha posed in an industrial space with concrete walls and flooring. The industrial setting contrasted with the warm tones of her ensemble, and her flawless figure was on full display.

The set she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, a label Tarsha has rocked on her Instagram page before. She tagged the company in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

Her cropped top was crafted from a chocolate brown fabric that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The garment had a high neckline and long sleeves, and seams that stretched vertically down her chest and arms added some visual interest to the look. The fabric clung to her assets, and the shirt ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the top with a matching miniskirt, and the bottoms had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The high-waisted skirt hugged her slim waist and shapely hips, and the hem came about halfway down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of slide-on shoes in the same warm brown hue. She also added a few accessories, including a small structured bag on a chain strap that she held in front of her.

Her long locks were pulled up in a high bun with several strands remaining loose to frame her face. In the second image, she spun so that she was walking away from the camera, showing off the way the skirt clung to her peachy posterior. A radiant smile graced her features, and the alternate angle also showcased another accessory, a pair of geometric earrings.

She finished off the update with a shot in which she was facing the opposite direction from the camera, allowing her followers to check out the strappy criss-cross detailing over the back, which left plenty of skin on display.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the steamy share, and the post received over 9,800 likes as well as 97 comments within just five hours.

