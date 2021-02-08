Sadie Robertson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Third Trimester Snap

Sadie Robertson showed off her growing baby bump in a series of four images alongside her husband of just over one year, Christian Huff. The gorgeous 23-year-old glowed in the sequence of snaps shared with Instagram. These delighted her 4 million followers that hit the like button in appreciation over 123,000 times.

Sadie is currently in her fourth trimester of pregnancy. She wore a short-sleeved, white t-shirt that was pulled up to just underneath her breasts to expose her growing stomach. She wore a pair of peach-colored sweats. Her left hand lay atop her husband’s shoulder. On her wrist, a multitude of wooden bracelets. Added to that was a handcrafted piece of jewelry that spelled out the words “Mrs. Huff.” The fourth finger of her hand showed off a stunning oval engagement ring and wedding band.

Sadie’s right palm caressed his cheek.

Christian hugged his wife and rested his chin on her stomach. His arms wrapped around her waist and rested on her backside.

In the second image, Sadie held the couple’s adorable white dog Cabo, named after their honeymoon destination.

A third photograph of the couple was snapped in their home. Next to them appeared to be a bed. Sadie bent down to snuggle with her handsome husband. Christian donned grey sweats and a tee similar to his wife. Both smiled as Christian kept his hands alongside either side of Sadie’s stomach.

In the final pic, the duo posed with Cabo. Sadie looked at Christian adoringly while he continued to keep one hand protectively on her belly.

Followers of the former Duck Dynasty star turned inspirational speaker cannot wait for the baby to arrive.

“Squad goals! Cannot wait for this little one to arrive!” said an enthused fan.

“Awwww, so cute!!!!! When is your little girl due?” questioned a second follower. In response, another fan said in early May.

“SO CUTE!!! You guys are going to be the best parents,” remarked a third Instagram user.

In November, the twosome had a gender party that revealed the couple was expecting a girl, reported E! News. Christian shared a photo of the duo covered in pink paint with his social media followers and said, “Sadie’s pregnant. I’m the father, and the child is a girl.”

Sadie revealed on Instagram that she had battled coronavirus in October and ended up hospitalized. Thankfully her baby was okay, and after a few days, Sadie recovered at home. She revealed that her symptoms were “wild” and that she “struggled” while ill.