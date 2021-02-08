Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Figure In A Bikini And Asks Fans For Super Bowl Predictions

Stassie Karanikolaou put on a sexy show on her Instagram page ahead of last night’s big game, flashing her bombshell physique in an itty-bitty bikini. The post was marked her third time going scantily clad on the social media platform in just one week’s time, though her followers went just as wild for the jaw-dropping display.

The February 7 update included three sizzling snaps of the model showing off her ample assets in the sexy swimwear. She ventured outside for the sultry photo op, where she found a shady spot underneath a large awning to hide from the golden sun that illuminated the cloudless blue sky.

Stassie struck a classic pinup pose in the first shot, placing her hands on the back of her head while gazing down the camera with an alluring stare. She popped her hips to the side for the second shot, accentuating her bodacious curves before dropping one hand down by her side in the final snap.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner looked hotter than ever as she worked the lens in a classic black two-piece from Monday Swimwear. The look included an underwire-style top with thick straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms. An eyeful of cleavage was also exposed thanks to the garment’s deep scoop neckline, giving the shots even more of a seductive vibe.

Stassie took her look to the next level with a pair of high-cut bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque as the top half of her swim ensemble. The garment covered up only what was necessary, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs well within eyesight for her audience to admire. It featured a stringy waistband with gold accents that was tied tightly around her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

The social media star left her long, brunette locks down for the day, styling them in a deep side part that spilled messily over her shoulders in loose waves. She also accessorized with a stack of beaded bracelets around both wrists as well as a cross pendant necklace.

In the caption, Stassie asked her followers what their predictions were for Super Bowl LV. Many shared their thoughts — with Tampa Bay fans ultimately coming out victorious — though a majority of her followers were focused on the model’s killer figure and breathtaking beauty.

“You are stunning,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” praised another fan.

“Bucs or chiefs I don’t care, all I care about is you,” a third follower remarked.

“Sexy,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 891,000 likes within 14 hours of going live.