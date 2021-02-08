WWE’s Chelsea Green Rocks One-Piece Thong Bodysuit While Lying On A Bed Of Roses

Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the Super Bowl with her 576,000 followers, and the WWE superstar was also in the Valentine’s Day spirit. The brunette uploaded a photo collage that featured her lying on a bed of roses, rocking a very flattering attire in the process. The images were part of a recent photoshoot that was featured in Fitness Gurls, according to the caption.

The photos depicted Green in a pink one-piece thong bodysuit that showed off her athletic physique. The attire featured a low-cut at the chest area that highlighted an ample amount of cleavage, and the rest of the outfit left little to the imagination. Green paired the bodysuit with a pair of heart-shaped glasses that added to the Valentine’s Day vibes of the photoshoot.

In the first image, Green sat on the bed with the front of her body facing the camera, parting her legs to reveal an abundance of roses on the white sheet. The wrestler smiled for the shot and showed off her bubbly personality, all the while using her left hand to clutch onto one of the outfit’s straps.

The second pic saw Green sitting side-on to the photographer and boasting a mysterious expression on her face. She rested her right arm on the accompanying leg as she stared into the camera looking stern, but no less beautiful. In the subsequent image, Green opted for the mysterious vibe again. However, she also changed her sitting position by turning around to flaunt her derriere.

For the fourth upload, Green showcased the upbeat side of personality once again, laughing as she faced the camera side-on with her head slightly tilted. Her sitting also meant that she displayed a significant amount of sideboob.

Green’s fans appreciated the upload as well. Over 24,000 have hit the like button since the picture was uploaded to the image-sharing platform. Many of her admirers also took a moment to give her a compliment in the comments section.

Matt Cardona — who is Green’s boyfriend in real life — made an appearance via his Instagram and shared his thoughts on the snaps.

“Gonna get a lot of likes,” he wrote. His prediction also came true.

“You look fantastic,” wrote another Instagram user.

“Oh………. well………. excuse, me,” gushed another Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a slew of flame emoji.

This isn’t Green’s only racy upload in recent days either. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she also shared a still of her rocking some red lingerie last week.