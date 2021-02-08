Victoria’s Secret Model Isabeli Fontana Gets Soaking Wet In Bright Green Swimsuit

Isabeli Fontana put her flawless body on show in a skintight bright green swimsuit for a stunning new snap posted to Instagram over the weekend. The 37-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared the stunning shot of herself on November 7 as she posed on the side of a swimming pool.

The Brazilian supermodel perched on dark blue tiles as her toned and tanned legs got soaking wet. She bent her left leg with her right stretched out in front of her. She rested on her hands that were placed behind her booty and showed off a large tattoo on her upper arm and wrist.

Isabeli turned her head to the left as she gave the camera a very sultry look with her lips slightly apart. She wore her highlighted hair down, and it cascaded over her right shoulder and down her back.

Her neon swim number featured a white trim across the edges and block white text over her chest. It plunged low at the back and was high-cut at the hips to show some skin.

Isabeli posed in front of plenty of green foliage, including a tall bush and a tree.

She captioned the photo in her native language of Portuguese. According to Google Translate, she shared a message about her husband of seven years, Diego Ferrero, who she referred to as “Baby Di”, and joked about her kids’ reaction to the nickname alongside a heart and two sideways crying laughing emoji.

The comments section was flooded with messages in different languages, and the snap also caught the attention of her husband.

“HOT,” Diego commented in all caps with a red heart emoji.

“Stunningly Beautiful,” another comment read with a fire and crown symbol.

“Amo esse cabelo messy e um pouco mais blonde,” a third person wrote, which translates to, “love that messy hair and a little more blonde.”

“Very Lovely!!” a fourth comment read with two blue hearts, two suns, and two okay hands.

The upload was a hit with the Miss Universe 2011 judge’s 1.3 million followers. It received over 186 comments and more than 16,170 likes in under 24 hours.

Isabeli previously got fans’ attention on the social media site last week when she posted a series of sultry photos. The mom of two wowed in skimpy string swim bottoms as she seductively removed her grey Mickey Mouse sweater to reveal she wasn’t wearing a top underneath.

“Vibing,” Isabeli wrote in the caption with a pink flower emoji.