‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Snuggles With Baby Daughter Sage In Ultra-Sweet Snap

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shared a sweet snap with Instagram where snuggled with her infant daughter Sage. She delighted her 959,000 followers with the image. They, in turn, hit the like button over 73,000 times.

The up-close photograph showed the twosome as they snuggled.

Lindsay was nose-to-nose with the baby. The two-month-old was dressed in a pink polka dot vest. It was worn over a cream-colored top adorned with tiny pink flowers. Sage’s right hand rested upon her mother’s chest. Her left was nestled behind Lindsay’s neck.

Lindsay’s blonde hair flanked the little girl. She wore gold hoop earrings. A white, scoop-necked blouse fell low on her neckline where a thin gold chain was visible.

The two appeared to rest atop some white bedding. Behind them, a soft pillow. A furry print blanket was behind the baby’s head.

The gorgeous photo was liked by Lindsay’s former Dancing with the Stars Season 21 celebrity partner Alek Skarlatos. Lindsay’s fellow pros Alan Bersten, and Witney Carson also shared their appreciation for the snap.

Over 73,000 of her followers hit the like button as well.

“This is such a beautiful photograph, so precious,” one follower applauded.

“It never gets old and you will never get over it!! Lol my son is almost 2 and I still am In such awe and disbelief that we created a little person so wonderful,” wrote a second fan about motherhood.

“Okay, my heart melted, this is so precious!” penned a third fan of the lovely photograph.

“I can’t handle this,” claimed a fourth Instagram user.

In the caption of the image, Lindsay remarked that she still cannot believe her blessings that Sage had become part of the family she created with her husband of six years, Samuel Cusick. The couple wed on January 1, 2015, in Provo, Utah.

Sage was born via c-section on November 2, 2020. The DWTS pro shared the first snap of her daughter to Instagram taken in the delivery room. Her middle name, Jill, is a nod to Lindsay’s late-mother-in-law Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick, who passed one year to the day Sage was delivered reported People Magazine.

Lindsay said in an Instagram post that the couple could not help but see God’s hand in regards to Sage’s birthdate. She and Sam believe Sage was handed down on that particular date by her “beautiful angel grandmother.”

Since Sage’s birth, Lindsay continues to share photos of her daughter on Instagram. On February 6, she posted a pic where the baby’s cute outfit could be seen. One week prior, she joked about Sage’s “thigh rolls” here.