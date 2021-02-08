Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Rocks Revealing Zebra-Print Bikini For Super Bowl Sunday

The supermodel sizzled in a tiny two-piece as the sun went down at the beach.

Josephine Skriver slipped into a very skimpy bikini to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday. In a stunning photo posted to her Instagram on February 7, the Victoria’s Secret Angel got into the football spirit in a revealing zebra-print two-piece at the beach.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing on a balcony that looked out over the coastline with a stunning orange and blue sunset behind her. Josephine had her long locks in a bun and showed her love for her favorite team by rocking a Las Vegas Raiders baseball cap, despite them not making it to the big game.

The star didn’t leave much to the imagination with her swimwear. She wowed in a plunging, minuscule black-and-white zebra-print bikini top with two very skimpy triangles over her chest. It had a string around her torso and two more tied behind her neck.

She wrapped a patterned towel or sarong around her bottom half and pulled the strings of her matching bottoms up above it.

Josephine showed off her slim waist and impressive abs, accessorizing with a metallic necklace and eye-shaped pendant that rested over her décolletage. A long stretch of sand and the tranquil ocean could be seen behind her as well as a row of palm trees.

According to her geotag, she was in Malibu, California.

In the caption, she asked her fans to share how they thought the game would go and predicted a tight race as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida. The model suggested a score of 31 to 28 with the Bucs winning. The actual score was 31 to nine to the Bucs.

Plenty of fans discussed the game in the comments section, while others heaped praise on her.

“Wow!!!!” one person wrote alongside four fire emoji.

“Beautiful!!!” another commented alongside several heart eye faces.

“You are a dream,” a third person wrote with the same emoji.

“This made my day!,” another fan commented with another of the same symbol.

The upload attracted more than 123,600 likes and more than 370-plus likes in under 19 hours.

The snap came after Josephine stunned in another fun swim look on Instagram earlier this month when she celebrated her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes’ birthday.

She shared multiple photos and videos of herself and the model, including one of them rocking skimpy swimsuits in the snow. Jasmine wowed in a plunging white one-piece, while Josephine sizzled in a bright pink number with several thin strings either side of her torso as she sat on the ice.