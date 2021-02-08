Reddit Airs 5-Second Super Bowl Ad Celebrating The Power Of The ‘Underdog’

Social media site Reddit took out a brief advertisement during the 2021 Super Bowl that celebrated the power of the underdog following the trading frenzy inspired by subreddit WallStreetBets that involved GameStop stocks.

The ad was a mere five seconds long, and it was nothing more that a screenshot of text surrounded by a red border. While it may have been short and not the typical ad that most viewers are used to seeing during the Super Bowl, the message was a nod to the power of the people when they come together and act upon issues that are important to them.

In large letters the ad read, “Wow. This really happened.”

“If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off,” it continued, adding that “big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one.”

“But we were inspired and decided to spend our marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime,” it read.

“One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea,” the text continued, referencing the impact members of the WallStreetBets made on the stock market.

“Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit,” the ad concluded.

As The Inquisitor recently reported, stocks for GameStop surged after amateur investors — mostly members of the subreddit WallStreetBets — decided to buy stock in the company in late January, essentially driving up the price of the stock, causing professional “short sellers” to lose approximately $876 million.

Reddit shared an update on its Instagram account Sunday night, referencing the adverstiement. The post included a rudimentary sketch that showed a figure with the Reddit logo for a head holding a drink standing in the corner of a room while a horse stood among a pile of items that included a hoodie, a jar of “mayo,” and a bag of “cheese things.”

A sentence at the top of the image indicated that the company might have spent most of its entire budget on the commercial. While there was no mentioned of what it cost, the New York Post reported that 30-second commercial sells for $5,500,000, meaning that it could have cost the company approximately 916,000.

Dozens of followers chimed with their thoughts about the ad.

“Dear reddit marketing team, you win. The end,” one Instagram user commented.

“Best 5 second commercial,” a second follower wrote.

“Rise of the underdogs. Lighting up the house,” a second follower wrote.