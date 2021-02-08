‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Fans Believe Sausage Is Joss Stone After Weeks Of Changing Their Mind

The second season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. has had viewers trying to figure out which celebrities are underneath each of the costumes. This weekend is the final and will see the remaining three contestants –Robin, Badger, and Sausage — get unmasked.

As the weeks have gone on, the nation have been confused about Sausage’s identity and have been changing their mind for who it might be. For their debut performance, they sang Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s hit “Skin” and showed off their soulful voice from the very beginning. Despite their funny costume, they appear to be a killer vocalist with some pipes.

During each of the episodes, the nation have been given clues and information about Sausage to help them try suss out who they are.

They describe themselves as a “girly girl” who loves getting glammed-up who has a strong connection to the beach and the coast. Sausage insists their performances are “something of a balancing act” and claim they are a “no nonsense” person. They love “the simple life” and admitted to loving DIY while holding onto a pink toolbox and matching hammer. Sausage said they love beer and potato snacks and revealed that someone once said they look like a horse. In one of their clue packages, a table had a “meat free zone” sign.

According to Radio Times, the panelists — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — guesses for Sausage have literally been all over the place — Billie Piper, Stacey Dooley, Beverly Knight, Meghan Trainor, and Maya Jama to name a few.

The most popular guesses on social media have been Stacey Solomon and Sheridan Smith. However, it seems fans have changed their mind and are confident that Sausage is soul singer Joss Stone.

“I’m ready to spend the next hour and a half convincing my dad via WhatsApp that someone in a sausage costume is Joss Stone and not Sheridan Smith,” one user tweeted.

“I am now 100% convinced Sausage is Joss Stone,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Ooooh Sausage is Joss Stone!! I may be late to the game here but that song just did it! #MaskedSingerUK,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“I’m saying this now but Sausage is Joss Stone! What a voice, so good to hear again!! Since day one I was convinced this was not Sheridan Smith,” a fourth user tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the clues within the packages do add up to Stone.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, who was born in the U.K., now lives in the Bahamas, which might be the reason the clue packages are surrounded by the sea. In 2017, Stone became one of the first major artists to try to balance her carbon emissions when touring internationally. Stone is also a life-long vegetarian, hence the “meat-free zone.” The “You Had Me” hitmaker previously did an interview with The Guardian discussing her love for DIY, admitting she keeps her tools in a pink box, like the one in the VT.

Is Stone underneath the mask? Will Sausage be crowned the winner? All will be revealed on this Saturdays finale episode.