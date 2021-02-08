Melissa Riso Flaunts Bronzed Buns In Cheeky Thong Bikini

Melissa Riso was back in a bikini in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page, and it added some serious heat to her fiery feed. She featured the image on her feed on Sunday, and it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 1.2 million followers.

The model chose a tropical location for the photoshoot. She posed in profile in front of glass doors with wood frames. A green plant sat near the entrance while the inside of the space boasted tiki-like beams and windows that allowed ample sunshine to spill in. Melissa planted one foot on the ground and tucked the opposite near her knee like a flamingo. She used one hand to grab the side of the door as she ran the other through her hair. Melissa looked over her shoulder with pursed lips and a sultry stare.

She dressed for the sunny weather, opting for a bright orange bikini that popped against her allover glow. Her pose obscured a portion of her suit, but it appeared to have a traditional cut with thin straps that fit snugly over her tanned shoulders. The back of the suit hit just below her shoulder blades, treating fans to a great view of her muscular biceps.

The bottom of her ensemble proved to be far more revealing and showed more than it covered. Its thick straps stretched tightly over her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. Only a small piece of fabric covered the model’s pert derriere, and its cheeky cut exposed her pert derriere and muscular thighs. Melissa went barefoot to complete her beach-chic look.

She wore her long, brunette locks down and they spilled over her shoulders and back. In her caption, Melissa shared an inspirational message on being a good person.

Fans have been loving the most recent update, and it’s already garnered more than 10,000 likes and 180-plus comments. Most fans complimented Melissa on her bombshell curves, while a few more thanked her for sharing some inspiration. Several others were left speechless, opting to comment with emoji instead of words.

“The most beautifull and sensual and it helps that youre really sweet too!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“So true.! You have a good day my l,ove,” a second Instagram user remarked.

“I love you madly, You’ve really got a hold on me,” a third fan chimed in alongside a single flame.

“So much beauty in one place, love you,” a fourth follower added.