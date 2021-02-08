‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Are Certain That Badger Is Music Superstar Ne-Yo

The second season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. has had viewers trying to figure out which celebrities are underneath each of the costumes. This weekend is the final and will see the remaining three contestants –Robin, Badger, and Sausage — get unmasked.

Badger throughout the competition has showcased their versatility as a singer and continued to wow the panel — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — with their powerful performances. It is clear they are a male entertainer who very likely performs on stage for a living.

During each of the episodes, the nation have been given clues and information about Badger to help them try suss out who they might be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their first clue package stated they are used to being anonymous, not easily recognized on the street, and see things like a virtual world. Weeks later, Badger explained they used to be shy when they were younger and would write poems about girls that they liked at school. The VT once showed them reading a “Poetry In Motion” book and wearing a leather jacket that said “love” on the back. Badger has been seen standing by a periodic table of the elements that featured some parts circled. A close up of a small oil can was previously displayed and they seem to have some connection to motorbikes.

The panelists guesses have been all over the place and have said a range of male celebrities — Idris Elba, Jay Kay from Jamiroquai, Will Young, Ross Kemp, and Christopher Biggins, to name a few. However, social media believe they have figured out who they are and are pretty confident with their assumption.

“Honestly if the badger isn’t Ne-Yo on the masked singer my whole life has been a lie,” one user tweeted.

“Badger is NE-YO I’m telling you!! #TheMaskedSingerUK I recognise that voice!” another person shared on Twitter.

“Badger IS Ne-Yo, listen to how he sang “feeling” in that song, it sounds just like his voice,” remarked a third fan in a tweet.

“I’ve never been more sure about anything in my life than about Badger being Ne-Yo #maskedsinger,” a fourth user tweeted.

It comes to no surprise that fans think Badger is Ne-Yo as the clues all point to him.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is a very accomplished star and has written hits for some of music’s biggest names — Beyonce, Rihanna, and Janet Jackson — which could be why Badger is used to feeling anonymous.

Born Shaffer Chimere Smith, his stage name was inspired by the “Matrix” character Neo, which links to the statement about seeing things in a “virtual world.” His 2006 single “Sexy Love” samples the Redeyes song “Poetry In Motion,” which was the title of the book Badger was reading. Also, another reference to the song was “Love” written on the back of his jacket. The periodic table of elements had Ne circled in the shape of an O in red, which could be a huge giveaway. In the music video for one of Ne-Yo’s signature hits “Closer,” he can be seen with a motorbike in various scenes. The small oil can relates to the dad-of-four playing the role of The Tin-Man in 2015’s television special The Wiz Live!

Those wanting to find out if Ne-Yo is underneath the mask will have to watch the finale on Saturday.