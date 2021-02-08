Tahlia Hall Flaunts Curvaceous Derrière In Tiny Bikini

Tahlia Hall thrilled her 544,000 followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a scanty bikini on Sunday, February 7. The Aussie bombshell rocked the skimpy swimwear as she enjoyed the sunny weather in Brisbane.

The snap showed Tahlia standing on a balcony of a tall building. She had her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. The cloudless blue sky and skyscrapers comprised her picturesque background. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Brisbane.

She stood on a raised platform with one foot on a tip-toe. She raised her right hand to the top of her head, while her other arm hung by her side. Her hair was slightly windswept as the photographer took the photo. The warm sunshine illuminated her flawless physique, making her skin glow.

While her pose hid the front side of her body in the shot, her viewers still appeared to be content with the amount of skin they saw.

The model sported a red snakeskin-print two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bodacious curves. The front side of the garment was not shown in the snap. However, it was seen in another Instagram post. It had tiny cups that struggled to contain her shapely breasts, while the deep neckline offered a nice look at her cleavage. Thin straps provided support for the piece, and it clung over her neck and tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms that were even more revealing. The thong boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach. The high leg cuts showed plenty of skin and made her lean legs seem longer. The bottoms also had strings that tied to the sides of her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The back portion flaunted her round buns.

Tahlia wore a silver-colored bangle as her only accessory. For the occasion, she left her platinum blond locks loose and opted for a wavy hairstyle.

In the caption, the influencer wrote a greeting for her fans and urged them to check out the link found on her Instagram bio.

The latest share gained over 22,800 likes and more than 240 comments in less than a day. The majority of Tahlia’s admirers and several fellow influencers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Other fans raved about her pert posterior.

“No better view than you. So beautiful!” gushed a fan.

“Everything looks amazing and perfect on you,” wrote another follower.

“What a goddess!!! Those glutes are popping!” a third social media user commented.