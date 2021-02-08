Yaslen Clemente Does The Splits & Flaunts Her Pert Posterior In Sizzling Instagram Video

Fitness model Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy video in which she flaunted her flawless physique. The clip was captured while she was spending some time at the gym, and she posed on an expanse of artificial turf with several pieces of equipment visible around the perimeter of the space, including exercise bikes as well as free weights. In the caption of the post, she tagged the brand OhYasFit, her own activewear brand.

She showcased her sculpted lower body in a pair of printed leggings that incorporated pastel tones. The fabric clung to every inch of her toned thighs and calves, and a unique lace-up embellishment on the front added some visual interest to the bottoms. They were full-length, extending all the way to her ankles, and the high-waisted fit highlighted her hourglass curves.

She paired the bold bottoms with a simple white sports bra that dipped low in the front, showing off a hint of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms on display, and her blond locks tumbled down her back in soft curls.

She finished the look with a pair of sneakers, and had her hands positioned behind her on the turf as she posed for a moment.

Then, Yaslen opted to swith things up, tossing her hair and flashing a sultry gaze at the camera before shooting her legs out into the splits. She leaned forward, and placed her upper body nearly flat on the ground as she showcased her peachy posterior. The leggings had ruched detailing over the back, which accentuated her shapely rear to perfection.

The ensemble highlighted her hourglass curves, and her fit figure was on full display in the bold ensemble. Her fans absolutely loved the steamy clip, and the post racked up over 28,100 likes within 10 hours of going live. It also received 269 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“Yaslen is the true success story,” a third fan remarked, complimenting the fitness entrepreneur.

“Omg splits like a banana,” another follower commented, impressed by her flexibility in the bold update.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen tantalized her followers with a shot in which she showcased her physique while wearing a scandalously sexy mini dress. The garment was crafted from a snakeskin-print material with a few embellishments, and it left her toned stomach and most of her sculpted stems bare. The garment also exposed a serious amount of cleavage.