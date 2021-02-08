Sara Underwood Puts On A Sexy Show In Risqué Lingerie On Instagram & Teases Fans To Spot Her Partner

Sara Underwood got fans excited on Sunday, when she took to Instagram to share a steamy slideshow in which she posed seductively in bed while wearing insanely sexy lingerie.

The former Playboy Playmate of the Year flashed her sizzling curves in a risqué black lace set from Fashion Nova, serving up a provocative show as she sat with her legs spread and sprawled on her back. In another snap, she was on her knees, teasing fans by tugging on her panties. She was also portrayed lounging on her side, nearly spilling out of her bra as she leaned on her hands and prompted her bust up.

The suggestive photos were taken by Sara’s partner, Jacob Witzling, who made an inadvertent appearance in one of the snaps. His reflection in the bathroom mirror showed him crouching to take the pic, and revealed that he was pantsless and only wore a blue tank top.

Sara didn’t let the opportunity go the waste, encouraging fans in her caption to comment when they spotted Jacob. Plenty of her followers jumped in on the action, leaving hilarious messages.

“Can we just talk about your man crouching in the back in the mirror reflection I love it,” read one comment, which garnered 574 likes.

“What about photo credit to the man in mirror?” said another fan.

“Gorgeous girl. And that Photographer cameo,” chimed in a third user.

“Dem Jacob thighs,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer.

Sara herself was a sight to behold, as her black lingerie pushed the limits of the platform’s content guidelines because of its see-through fabric and racy design. The 36-year-old’s busty cleavage was amply displayed by a balconette bra, whose cut-out underband exposed even more skin. The sheer number was decorated with a flimsy floral print that contributed sparingly in terms of coverage. A dainty fringed trim drew further attention to her perky assets, while the lingerie’s push-up effect turned her décolletage into a focal point.

The blond bombshell wore matching panties that had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut. The side straps stretched high on her waist, exposing her legs.

Sara paired the ultra-revealing set with green socks, which sported a cannabis leaf print. She styled her hair in half pigtails for a playful look.

The model was snapped in a coquettish wood cabin — one of the famous builds that Sara and her partner work on together. Their dog, Homer, was curled up in bed next to her. Sara included a close-up of her fur baby, who also got an honorary mention in the caption.

The photo-heavy update caused a stir with her army of followers on Instagram, reeling in more than 186,800 likes and a whopping 1,288 comments.

While many of her admirers gushed over Homer’s adorable facial expression, the vast majority raved about Sara’s sexy fire and stunning beauty. Compliments were also given for the cabin, as several Instagrammers praised the couple’s craftsmanship.