Kourtney Kardashian Suffers ‘Error’ In Skimpy PVC Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of bikini shots on Instagram on February 7 that showed off a big “error.” The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked years younger than her age in a black PVC bikini as she denied the images had been edited, claiming the unique aesthetic was caused by an issue with the camera.

In the first shot, Kourtney put her flawless figure on show in a shiny one-shoulder bikini top that revealed her tanned décolletage and toned arms. She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same material, which sat very low under her naval with each side pulled up in line with her waist.

She stunned in a black baseball cap while her super long, brunette locks cascaded over her left shoulder, stretching almost as far down as her hips. Kourtney rocked vintage-style sunglasses and held her phone to her ear.

The image was distorted and showed a fainter copy of her lower half at the top in a multiple exposure-style effect. A similar thing also happened on the second upload, which featured the same snap over another of her on the phone.

The third and final image featured the mom of three at the bottom in the same sexy two-piece while an upside down photo of Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou was above her. Stassie wowed in a skimpy two-piece of her own, showing some skin in a plunging blue and white top with white strings criss-crossed over her chest.

Kourtney explained how the effect happened in the caption and told her 110.1 million followers that although it wasn’t intentional she was “into it.”

Plenty of Instagram users commented on the snaps, including Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner and model Shanina Shaik.

“Love,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote.

“Magic,” added Shanina, alongside a praising hands and red heart emoji.

“The camera really said ill save her some time and edit it myself,” a fan commented with a crying laughing cat face.

“Wow [you’re] beautiful,” another wrote alongside a heart with an arrow through it.

Proving popular, the upload was liked more than 966,000 times and received over 2,700 comments.

Kourtney rocked what appeared to be the same two-piece and pulled a very similar pose in another snap posted to her Instagram account last week. That photo was taken from further away as the Poosh founder stood on the sand, that time with the phone in her right hand.

“Can you hear me now?” she captioned it.